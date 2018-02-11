Trump support vital as Congress tackles immigration issue

0:52 See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility Pause

1:11 Who should you have sell your house?

1:21 The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

1:14 How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

2:09 Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

3:31 Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming

1:00 Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

0:55 This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

1:50 See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes