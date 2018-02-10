Clovis-based sandwich shop to open in downtown SLO

A Clovis-based sandwich shop owner is planning to open a new restaurant in San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Centre this summer after completing some building renovations.

Sequoia Sandwich Co., owned by Kevin Roche, will open its second eatery in the space vacated by Splash Café at the end of last year. (Splash Café still operates its longer established restaurant on Monterey Street.)

Sequoia Sandwich will be located at 893 Higuera St., near Barnes & Noble and Starbucks.

“We love SLO and the brand translates really well over there,” Roche said. “A lot of lot of our customers go over to SLO and the coast. We believe it’s a great fit for the community.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roche said he believes the restaurant will serve those on the go well, including patrons of the bookstore, Starbucks and Downtown Cinema.

Sequoia Sandwich plans to offer the same menu it uses in Clovis, which includes a variety of cold and hot sandwiches, paninis and wraps, fresh salads, soups and chili, mostly within a range of about $7 to $12.

Three other Sequoia restaurants operate in Bakersfield under different ownership, and Roche bought the Clovis business from that owner about a year-and-a-half ago, he said.

“It has been successful for us,” Roche said. “We’ve grown, and I expect to continue to grow.”

Roche said he’s working with an architect to submit renovation plans to the city to upgrade the lobby, indoor seating area and add a new canopy and patio umbrellas.

Roche said he’s unsure how long the permitting and construction will take, but he hopes to start renovating in April and open in May or June.

Roche is leasing the space from Jamestown Properties, the building owner, but he declined to share the terms of the lease agreement.

He said he expects to employ about 25 people at the new location, and he said he anticipates announcing open positions on the company’s website, sequoiasandwichco.com, on the building and in local newspapers.

“I expect to hire local employees from the San Luis Obispo area,” Roche said. “We’ll bring in people to help train, but we want to hire as many local people as we can.”