Business

SLO losing an iconic restaurant, but there’s good news for its fans

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

February 09, 2018 05:52 PM

Margie’s Diner, a San Luis Obispo institution for more than 30 years, will close on Sunday as the restaurant changes owners and prepares for a building remodel.

The restaurant located on Calle Joaquin just off Highway 101 will remain an American-style diner, but owner Marjorie Johnson will no longer be involved, according to Juli Foster, who manages the restaurant.

Johnson and her husband opened the first Margie’s Diner in Morro Bay in 1986 — at one point, the couple owned seven restaurants from Goleta to Monterey. More than 30 years later, two locations remain: the San Luis Obispo restaurant and another eatery on 24th Street in Paso Robles.

Foster said Johnson is stepping away from the San Luis Obispo diner to focus on the Paso Robles location, where she already spends most of her time. Johnson didn’t own the SLO building, so she’ll simply relinquish her lease.

An investor, the building’s owner and Foster will take three weeks to revamp the restaurant before reopening it under a new name.

The menu will still feature “all natural, all real food,” Foster said. Although some offerings might change slightly, the kitchen will still be able to prepare customers’ favorites.

“It’ll all be the same staff, all the same people,” Foster said.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

