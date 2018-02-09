Stolen-weapons deal gone bad suspected in Reno killing

A suspect has been arrested in a Reno killing that may have stemmed from a deal gone bad involving guns stolen from a California law enforcement agency, police said Friday.
Reno police arrested Michael Kizer, 34, in Sparks on Thursday and charged him with murder in the fatal shooting Tuesday of Patrick McDaniel, 37, in an apartment parking lot east of the Peppermill hotel-casino.
Kizer was being held in jail without bail, and there is no listing of a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Detectives determined McDaniel was in possession of firearms, ammunition and explosive caps stolen from unidentified California law officers before the shooting.
Reno police Lt. Zachary Thew said in an email that authorities are withholding the name of the California law enforcement agency and other details about the theft because they don't want to jeopardize the investigation.
Authorities said McDaniel and a friend transported the stolen items to meet with Kizer as part of a sales transaction but Kizer produced a gun and shot McDaniel multiple times.
Kizer is accused of fleeing with the weapons and other items in McDaniel's car, which was recovered the next day. A search of a Reno apartment after Kizer's arrest turned up the stolen guns and explosive caps.
He said there are no outstanding suspects.
