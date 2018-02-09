Uber to pay $245 million to settle Waymo's theft allegations

FILE- In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick leaves federal court in San Francisco. Uber has settled a lawsuit alleging that it ripped off self-driving car technology from Google's autonomous vehicle division, both confirmed the settlement Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. In the lawsuit, Waymo contended that former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick teamed up with ex-Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to steal LIDAR laser sensor technology. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo