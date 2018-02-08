Five Guys opening its second SLO County location next week

Five Guys, a fast-food chain that sells hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries, will open a location in San Luis Obispo this month.

The restaurant is located at 763 East Foothill Blvd., in the spot where The Shack served burgers and beer for 16 years before closing in 2014.

Lauren Lewis, senior communications manager for the company, confirmed via that email the new Five Guys location will be open for business Feb. 12.

Five Guys opened its first location on the Central Coast in 2017 on East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande.

The fast-food chain has more than 1,400 locations throughout nine countries, with planned expansion into 20 more countries over the next five years, according to the company’s website.

Last year, Five Guys was named the No. 1 burger restaurant in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, replacing In-N-Out, which held the top spot for the past two years.