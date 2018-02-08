Colombia tightens border control as Venezuela migrants surge

FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, police stand guard as a Venezuelan woman crosses into Colombia through the Simon Bolivar bridge linking San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, with Cucuta, Colombia. President Juan Manuel Santos announced Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, that more than 2,000 new officers will be dispatched to police the hundreds of unpaved, dirt road crossings migrants are using to enter Colombia illegally. Colombia will also stop issuing border cards that currently allow 1.5 million Venezuelans to temporarily enter the nation to purchase food and medicine. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo