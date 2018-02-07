Airlines sue over new Washington state sick leave law

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, fueling manager Jarid Svraka looks on as he fuels an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. A coalition of airlines including Alaska, JetBlue and Southwest is suing Washington state over its new sick leave law, saying the measure will increase costs and delays for travelers. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo