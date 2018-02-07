SLO County spot makes list of America’s 100 most romantic restaurants

With Valentine’s Day approaching, a SLO County restaurant made a list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America.

OpenTable, the restaurant reservation site that compiled the list, selected Oyster Loft in Pismo Beach as one of their choices. The list was compiled by using more than 12 million verified diner reviews on the OpenTable website, according to a news release. The reviews were collected between Dec. 1, 2016, and Nov. 30, 2017.

Many of the restaurants serve American-style food, the release said, but steakhouses, Italian and French flavors are also popular.

The restaurants hailed from 32 states, and Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina led the list, with eight restaurants from each state appearing. California had three restaurants: Oyster Loft, Stonehouse at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara and Le Vallauris in Palm Springs.

