Lincoln using sales tax increase to pay for 4 fire stations

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 03:56 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The Lincoln City Council is expected to approve the spending of about $20 million for four new fire stations.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the four stations will be funded by a voter-approved quarter-cent increase in the city's sales tax. The tax, which ends Sept. 30, is expected to generate $37.4 million over three years.

The council is expected to OK the fire station expenses Monday.

The four stations will be built over the next two years in fast-growing areas of the city. One station will share space with a police outpost.

Besides the stations, money from the tax will be used for a new 911 emergency radio system.

