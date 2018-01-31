Five SLO County employers receive national recognition as commuter-friendly workplaces

Five San Luis Obispo County employers have been nationally recognized as some of the best workplaces for commuters.
Best Workplaces for Commuters, a membership program started by the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida, in partnership with SLO Regional Rideshare’s Back ‘N’ Forth Club, awarded Cal Poly, Caltrans, SRAM, Morris & Garritano and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments the 2018 National Standard of Excellence.
The workplaces join a list of 234 employers nationally that have committed to employee-provided commuter benefits, according to a news release. Benefits include subsidizing bus fares, carpooling programs and access to an Emergency Ride Home program, which offers workers who would normally bike, carpool or use public transit access to a free or low-cost ride home in cases of emergency.
“These five employers give their employees the support they need to get to and from work so they can be at their best,” Julie Bond, the program manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters, said in a news release.
