Five SLO County employers receive national recognition as commuter-friendly workplaces

Dan Rivoire crosses Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo. Five San Luis Obispo County employers have received a national designation of best workplaces for commuters based on benefits that include subsidizing bus fares, carpooling programs and access to an Emergency Ride Home program, which offers workers who would normally bike, carpool or use public transit access to a free or low-cost ride home in cases of emergency. Jayson Mellom The Tribune