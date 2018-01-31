Anthem tops Street 4Q forecasts

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.
The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $4.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $22.68 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.45 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.14 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.84 billion, or $14.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.06 billion.
Anthem shares have climbed 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 58 percent in the last 12 months.
