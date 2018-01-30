The new Dollar Tree store on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.
Business

Dollar Tree moving to a new spot in SLO — and it’s almost twice as big

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

January 30, 2018 04:03 PM

A relocated Dollar Tree store in San Luis Obispo with nearly double the commercial space is scheduled to open Sunday.

The new store is set to open in a 10,000-square-foot space at The Village shopping center at 2238 Broad St., according to Kayleigh Painter, a store spokesperson. The building was last home to Fresh & Easy.

The store moved from a 5,800-square-foot Dollar Tree location in the Marigold Center at 3870 Broad St.

Painter declined to comment on the store’s profits or percentage growth, saying “we do not publicly provide performance details on a store-by-store basis.”

Dollar Tree has two business locations in San Luis Obispo, including a store at the San Luis Obispo Promenade at 491 Madonna Road, Suite 3. Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less, Painter said.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow, and we are proud to be part of the San Luis Obispo community,” Painter said.

Dollar Tree has more than 5,000 stores nationwide, according to its website.

