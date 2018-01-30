14 firefighters hospitalized for chemical exposure

Fourteen firefighters were hospitalized after being exposed to chemicals while responding to a fire at a Rhode Island business.
The fire was reported Monday at a Cranston jewelry manufacturer that also rents space to a chemical distribution company.
Cranston Fire Chief William McKenna says various chemicals were released after being disturbed by sprinklers and fire hoses.
Deputy Fire Chief Paul Valletta Jr. tells the Providence Journal that seven firefighters had been discharged by late Monday and the other seven were in good condition. He says the firefighters remaining at the hospital were given antidotes for cyanide poisoning.
McKenna says no one outside the building was exposed to any chemicals.
The building and a neighboring day care are expected to remain closed Tuesday.
