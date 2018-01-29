California Senate approves medication abortion on campuses

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, leaves a hearing of the Senate Rules Committee in Sacramento, Calif. Leyva's bill SB320 would require all university campuses to offer medication abortion by Jan. 1, 2022. California public universities would be required to offer medication abortion on all 34 campuses under legislation approved in the state Senate Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, a vast expansion of a service that is rare on college campuses nationwide. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo