Business

EU slaps chipmaker Qualcomm for abuse of market dominance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:36 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union is slapping a $1.23 billion fine on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for abusing its market dominance in the lucrative sector.

EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Wednesday San Diego-based Qualcomm "illegally shut out rivals from the market" for more than five years by paying key customer Apple on condition it would not use chips made by Qualcomm's rivals.

Vestager said Qualcomm paid "billions of dollars" to Apple.

She said payments were not only price reductions but also had the condition that Apple iPhones and iPads would exclusively use Qualcomm chips.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville 1:00

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville
This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning
See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes 1:50

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes

View More Video