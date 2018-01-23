KSBY names new evening anchors

KSBY announced changes to its evening anchor lineup Tuesday evening.

Central Coast native Richard Gearhart will co-anchor 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Carina Corral, according to a news release from the station. Scott Daniels will co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast alongside Corral, and he will continue to co-anchor Daybreak on weekday mornings with Christina Favuzzi.

Gearhart, a Cal Poly graduate, began working at KSBY in 1990 as a reporter and weather anchor. He has been co-anchoring Daybreak since 1991, according to the station.

Daniels started at KSBY in 2015 as a morning co-anchor and multimedia journalist.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Richard is a fixture on the Central Coast, having helped local residents start their day every morning for nearly 28 years,” news director Kendra Martinez said in the release. “We are fortunate to have both of these fine journalists bring their experience and knowledge of the area to our evening newscasts.”

The changes come about one month after news anchor Dan Shadwell left KSBY after six years with the station.