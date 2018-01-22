Business

Cleaner declares bankruptcy, clothes still in company hands

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:01 AM

BROCKTON, Mass.

A Massachusetts dry cleaning chain has announced it has filed for bankruptcy — leaving customers in the lurch with clothes still checked in at the chain's various locations.

Brockton-based Zoots says plans are being made to return customers' garments on Friday as it announced it had filed for bankruptcy. An attorney representing the dry cleaner said an appointed trustee will oversee the transition, including returning customer's property, and that the process is expected to take about a week.

According to court records, Sort LLC — the chain's parent company — filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Thursday.

Zoots' locations are spread throughout central and eastern Massachusetts, including stores in Worcester, Beverly, Attleboro and two locations in Wellesley.

