Business leaders camp out in cold to urge revitalization

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 01:25 AM

ATLANTA

Business leaders camped out in freezing temperatures in Atlanta to help urge revitalization in the city's west side.

WSB-TV reports that 30 CEOs were part of the campout Wednesday night at a Chick-fil-A that is under construction in southwest Atlanta.

Among them was Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, who said they want to bring attention to the fact that this is a tremendous area of opportunity for Atlanta. He said this community has been left behind and that it's time to reinvest.

Other leaders at the campout were from Habitat for Humanity, Georgia Power, and the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also stopped by to lend her support.

Temps hit record lows, falling into the teens, overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

