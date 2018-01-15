Lego plans video games, social network for Chinese children

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 file photo, people look at a display of Lego creations at Hamleys toy store during its grand opening in Beijing. Toy maker Lego is partnering with China’s internet giant Tencent to offer games, video and possibly a social network aimed at children. The private company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, said Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 that the deal would combine Lego’s ability to create content with Tencent’s distribution reach. Mark Schiefelbein, file AP Photo