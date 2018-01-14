Celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic movie “Bullitt” and its iconic San Francisco car chase, Ford introduces the new 2019 Mustang Bullitt, right, next one of the original cars used in the film Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic movie “Bullitt” and its iconic San Francisco car chase, Ford introduces the new 2019 Mustang Bullitt, right, next one of the original cars used in the film Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Carlos Osorio The Associated Press
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic movie “Bullitt” and its iconic San Francisco car chase, Ford introduces the new 2019 Mustang Bullitt, right, next one of the original cars used in the film Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Carlos Osorio The Associated Press

Business

Old and new come together as Ford takes another shot with a ‘Bullitt’

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 14, 2018 08:12 PM

Five decades ago, actor Steve McQueen helped make a Ford Mustang famous in the 1968 movie “Bullitt.”

When the North American International Auto Show opens to the public Friday in Detroit, a new version of the vehicle will be introduced.

On Sunday at Detroit’s Cobo Center, members of the media got a sneak peek at the 2019 version and a look at one of the original Mustang GT Fastbacks, which was involved in a famous car-chase scene through the streets of San Francisco.

Molly McQueen, granddaughter of the late actor, introduced the vehicle to the crowd alongside the new model, which will be released this summer, according to The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the movie, the new car, which will have a maximum speed of 163 mph, has a manual transmission and a 5.0-liter V8 engine with up to 475 horsepower. It’s only available in two colors, shadow black or dark highland green, and will have no stripes.

“It doesn’t need to scream about anything,” chief designer Darrell Behmer told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s just cool.”

The price tag on the 2019 model, the first Bullitt to be produced since 2008, has not yet been released by Ford.

  Comments  

Videos

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning
See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes 1:50

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes
Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

View More Video