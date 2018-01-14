Old and new come together as Ford takes another shot with a ‘Bullitt’

Five decades ago, actor Steve McQueen helped make a Ford Mustang famous in the 1968 movie “Bullitt.”
When the North American International Auto Show opens to the public Friday in Detroit, a new version of the vehicle will be introduced.
On Sunday at Detroit’s Cobo Center, members of the media got a sneak peek at the 2019 version and a look at one of the original Mustang GT Fastbacks, which was involved in a famous car-chase scene through the streets of San Francisco.
Molly McQueen, granddaughter of the late actor, introduced the vehicle to the crowd alongside the new model, which will be released this summer, according to The Associated Press.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the movie, the new car, which will have a maximum speed of 163 mph, has a manual transmission and a 5.0-liter V8 engine with up to 475 horsepower. It’s only available in two colors, shadow black or dark highland green, and will have no stripes.
“It doesn’t need to scream about anything,” chief designer Darrell Behmer told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s just cool.”
The price tag on the 2019 model, the first Bullitt to be produced since 2008, has not yet been released by Ford.
