Prayers for California mudslide victims; death toll hits 20

More Videos 0:55 This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning Pause 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:11 Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 0:35 Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide 0:44 Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work 0:57 Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers 2:02 The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said. Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.

Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.