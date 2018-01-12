Business

Former Kentucky coal executive joins Tenn. Valley Authority

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:31 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A former executive at a Kentucky coal company has joined the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors after a presidential appointment.

Kenneth Allen, of White Plains, in western Kentucky, spent five decades in the coal industry, most recently as chief operating officer at Armstrong Coal Company.

Allen was confirmed to the nine-member board by the U.S. Senate in December. He says in a release from TVA that he spent his entire career in the coal industry, but he supports TVA's efforts to diversify its energy sources. About a quarter of TVA's electricity production comes from coal.

Allen was one of four newly confirmed appointees to the board of directors along with James "Skip" Thompson of Decatur, Ala.; Jeff W. Smith of Knoxville, Tenn., and A.D. Frazier of Mineral Bluff, Ga.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes 1:50

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes
Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

View More Video