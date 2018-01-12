Business

Reward offered for stolen guns

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:27 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says there's a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing guns from a western Kentucky retailer.

A statement from the ATF says the guns were stolen Tuesday from Whittaker Guns in Owensboro. The statement says at least four people were involved in the theft of an unknown number of firearms.

Daviess County Sheriff's Maj. Bill Thompson told the Messenger-Inquirer that between 40 and 50 firearms were taken.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the ATF or the Owensboro area Crime Stoppers.

