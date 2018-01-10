Business

French president says China will buy 184 Airbus jets

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:27 AM

BEIJING

BEIJING — French President Emmanuel Macron, wrapping up a visit to China, says the Chinese president told him Beijing is on the verge of buying 184 Airbus A320 jetliners.

At a news conference, Macron said Wednesday that President Xi Jinping told him Beijing "will preserve parity" in the Chinese market share between Airbus and its U.S. rival, Boeing.

Macron said details have yet to be completed and gave no financial figures. At the list price for A320s, the order could total $18 billion, but large buyers often get deep discounts.

China often announces purchases of aircraft and other big-ticket items to coincide with visits by foreign leaders in an effort to defuse trade tensions.

