Business

Ex-worker wins West Virginia college discrimination lawsuit

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.

A judge has entered a $250,000 judgment against West Virginia Wesleyan College in a discrimination lawsuit.

The Exponent Telegram reports a circuit judge in Upshur County made the ruling recently in a lawsuit filed by a former employee of the college. The order cited four violations of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, including age, disability and gender discrimination, and reprisals or retaliation.

According to her 2016 lawsuit, attorneys for Julia A. Keehner alleged the college paid her less than male employees with substantially less experience, reduced her job duties and paid, then decided to fire her when she turned 60.

In a statement, the college admitted no wrongdoing in Keehner's termination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bridgeport attorney Matt Hansberry says Keehner "is pleased with the final result in this case."

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky 1:08

The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky

View More Video