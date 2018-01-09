German chancellor Angela Merkel, center, gesticulates, next to Christian Social Union party, CSU, leader Horst Seehofer, left and an unidentified person right, during exploratory talks to form a coalition government with the Social Democrats in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Martin Schulz's Social Democrats and Merkel's conservative Union bloc are aiming to decide by Friday whether they want to launch formal negotiations on renewing their governing coalition of the past four years.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, center, gesticulates, next to Christian Social Union party, CSU, leader Horst Seehofer, left and an unidentified person right, during exploratory talks to form a coalition government with the Social Democrats in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Martin Schulz's Social Democrats and Merkel's conservative Union bloc are aiming to decide by Friday whether they want to launch formal negotiations on renewing their governing coalition of the past four years. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld
German chancellor Angela Merkel, center, gesticulates, next to Christian Social Union party, CSU, leader Horst Seehofer, left and an unidentified person right, during exploratory talks to form a coalition government with the Social Democrats in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Martin Schulz's Social Democrats and Merkel's conservative Union bloc are aiming to decide by Friday whether they want to launch formal negotiations on renewing their governing coalition of the past four years. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld

Business

German govt talks press ahead amid communication annoyance

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their prospective center-left allies are pushing ahead with talks on a possible new government amid irritation over a negotiator's announcement that they reached an agreement on energy policy.

Merkel's previous, failed coalition talks with two smaller parties were marred by constant jockeying over tentative results. Her conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats agreed this time to keep quiet about details until preliminary talks wrap up this week.

Conservative negotiator Armin Laschet told a business group Monday the two sides had wrapped up talks on energy policy, but gave no details. German media reported that the agreement involves pushing back Germany's target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2020.

Social Democrat negotiator Ralf Stegner posted a "musical tip" on Twitter Tuesday: "Don't Speak" by No Doubt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky 1:08

The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky

View More Video