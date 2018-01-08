Business

Delaware officials take public input on EPA plan repeal

DOVER, Del.

State officials are hearing from Delawareans on the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to repeal a plan to reduce carbon pollution from power plants.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control scheduled a meeting and listening session Monday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington to allow Delawareans to express their views on the proposal.

The EPA announced in October that it intends to repeal former President Barack Obama's plan to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants in order to slow global warming.

Meanwhile, Delaware officials announced last week that they intend to sue the EPA over its failure to rein in power plant emissions from other states that are blamed for air pollution in Delaware.

