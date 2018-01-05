Heads up, Habit Burger fans: A second location is coming to SLO County

Atascadero is getting an upscale burger restaurant and urgent care facility just south of downtown.
A Santa Monica developer is building a Habit Burger Grill and a Med Post Urgent Care clinic to replace the now-vacant Coco’s Bakery Restaurant in the 7300 block of El Camino Real, according to Kelly Harrison of Dynamic Development Co. and city planning documents.
The Coco’s Bakery Restaurant will be demolished and replaced with the Habit Burger Grill, which will include a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating. The Med Post facility will be located on the other side of the property — the clinic and the restaurant will share a parking lot.
The city Planning Commission approved the project on Oct. 17. Dynamic Development is building the restaurant and clinic, with Habit Burger and Med Post renting their facilities.
Med Post maintains locations in multiple states, with many in Southern California. The closest clinic is located in Paso Robles. The new clinic is slated to open sometime this winter.
Habit Burger Grill — a California-based chain with nearly 200 locations across the country — has maintained a location on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo since 2011, said Shannon Coleman, Habit Restaurants real estate manager. It’s known for its fast-casual fare, including burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, salads and milkshakes.
Coleman said the Atascadero eatery will open in January 2019, and the company would like to continue building restaurants along Highway 101, including in Paso Robles.
“Our San Luis Obispo store does really well,” Coleman said. “We like Highway 101.”
