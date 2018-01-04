Business

Officials: West Virginia ahead of revenue fund estimates

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 11:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

State officials say West Virginia's overall general revenue fund collections through the first half of the fiscal year are nearly $106 million ahead of last year.

The state Department of Revenue said Thursday that general revenue fund collections of more than $1.9 billion were $2.7 million above estimates.

Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said it is the first time since 2012 that West Virginia's collections have been above estimate at the fiscal year halfway mark.

Hardy says the state is still "cautiously optimistic at this point in the fiscal year." He said the past three months "have been very encouraging and show gradual and more consistent improvements."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky 1:08

The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky

View More Video