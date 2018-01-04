Officials: West Virginia ahead of revenue fund estimates

State officials say West Virginia's overall general revenue fund collections through the first half of the fiscal year are nearly $106 million ahead of last year.
The state Department of Revenue said Thursday that general revenue fund collections of more than $1.9 billion were $2.7 million above estimates.
Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said it is the first time since 2012 that West Virginia's collections have been above estimate at the fiscal year halfway mark.
Hardy says the state is still "cautiously optimistic at this point in the fiscal year." He said the past three months "have been very encouraging and show gradual and more consistent improvements."
