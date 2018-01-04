Business

Dodgers hire former pitcher Mark Prior as bullpen coach

January 04, 2018 02:54 PM

LOS ANGELES

Former All-Star Mark Prior has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as bullpen coach.

He spent the last four years with the Padres, first as a baseball operations assistant and then as their minor league pitching coordinator. Prior was drafted by the Cubs out of USC in 2001. Plagued by injuries, he had a 42-29 career mark and a 3.51 ERA.

Other additions to manager Dave Roberts' staff announced Thursday are: Danny Lehmann as game planning-communications coach; and Brant Brown and Luis Ortiz as assistant hitting coaches.

Returning to the staff are: pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coach Turner Ward, first base coach George Lombard and third base coach Chris Woodward.

