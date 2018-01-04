Kmart to close one of its SLO County locations early this year

The Arroyo Grande Kmart will close its doors this spring as Sears Holdings announced Thursday it will begin shuttering its more “unprofitable” stores around the country.

The company will close 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores between early March and April. The Arroyo Grande Big Kmart store, at 1570 W. Branch St., is slated for closure in early April, according to Sears.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” the company said in a news release. “In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

The Atascadero Kmart will remain open.

According to the release, eligible associates impacted by the store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at surrounding Kmart or Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin Jan. 12.

The company shuttered its Sears location in San Luis Obispo last summer after 89 years in the county.