Mississippi town eyes big water rate increase amid shortfall

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 11:31 PM

SUMMIT, Miss.

Water customers in one southwest Mississippi town may be getting big increases on their bills.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that a consultant is advising Summit to raise rates by 26 percent, saying the town isn't raising enough revenue to pay off debts on water and sewer systems.

The new rates would mean that customers would pay a minimum of almost $83 a month, once mandatory garbage and capital improvement charges are included. Those who use more water could have to pay more than $100 a month.

The consultant says part of the problem is that the town's customer base isn't growing.

Summit raised rates by 22 percent in 2015 to cover costs of running a new sewage treatment plant.

The town council could approve new rates next week.

