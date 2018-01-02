Business

Man sentenced to prison for running hotel prostitution ring

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man accused of running a prostitution ring out of a hotel and paying the women with drugs has been sentenced to serve 13 to 26 years in prison.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that 36-year-old Barshay Dunbar, of Johnstown, was found guilty in October of charges including human trafficking, prostitution and drug possession.

Police say Dunbar used a website to advertise women as prostitutes and arrange sexual encounters. They say he kept most of the money they received and paid them with drugs.

The defense argued that Dunbar never forced anyone into prostitution and that the women voluntarily agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dunbar's attorney has said he plans to appeal the conviction.

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky 1:08

The secret behind the success of SLO's Cattaneo Bros. jerky

View More Video