24-hour pet hospital in Arroyo Grande has a new head veterinarian

Central Coast Pet Emergency Clinic in Arroyo Grande has a new managing veterinarian.

The 24-hour emergency and critical care hospital recently added Zachary Albudri, who previously worked at VCA’s Oahu Veterinary Specialty Center in Pearl City, Hawaii, where he specialized in emergency and critical care, according to a news release.

Albudri will oversee management of the hospital, and provide medical leadership for its associate veterinarians and team of technicians and assistants.

“It is our commitment to provide the best standards of veterinary care for your pet and that also means maintaining close communication with your family veterinarian,” Albudri said in the news release. “My hope is that Central Coast Pet Hospital will be your trusted partner in your pet’s care. We are committed to being here for you when your pets need us the most, and handling their needs in a compassionate and understanding way.”

Albudri has a bachelors degree in cellular biology and neuroscience from Rutgers University and a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Ross University. While working at Oahu Veterinary Specialty Center, Albudri also served as an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii, where he helped create a nationally accredited veterinary technician program, according to the release.

Founded in 1996, Central Coast’s services include 24-hour emergency and critical care, diagnostic imaging, surgery, laboratory tests and acupuncture.