Private equity firm plans new hydroponic farm in Maine

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 09:53 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

STANDISH, Maine

A private equity firm that failed to restart a Maine paper mill is working on developing a fish farm for the Maine town of Standish.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Cate Street Capital says it is backing two entrepreneurs who want to create a hydroponic fish farm on the campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish. The Bangor Daily News reports the entrepreneurs' company, Organic Nutrition Inc., began construction on a Florida headquarters in October.

The Maine facility is planned for construction in 2018.

Cate Street plans to use a combination of private financing, federal government support, a partnership with the college and a program that offers foreign investors a fast-track to citizenship to finance Organic Nutrition.

