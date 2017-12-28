New casino opens in Paso Robles with New Year’s celebration

If you’re feeling lucky, you can ring in the new year at the Paso Robles Casino & Lounge, now open at 1144 Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles.

The casino recently announced its grand opening and New Year’s Eve party weekend, which begins Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through midnight on Sunday.

The celebration includes “local favorite” DJ Pablo headlining Saturday and Sunday nights. And there are two ball drops Sunday night, at 9 p.m. and midnight, according to a casino statement.

The casino, located at the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46 East, features “Vegas-style games” including poker and blackjack. It also features a “Craft Paso” bar and lounge, with “many experience cocktail mixologists at the largest new bar in Paso Robles.”