North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove ransomware claim

In this May 15, 2017, file photo, employees watch electronic boards monitoring possible ransomware cyberattacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul, South Korea. A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the U.S. claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence. Pak Song Il told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from New York late Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, : “If they are so sure, show us the evidence.” Yonhap via AP, File Yun Dong-jin