Pluto’s restaurant closes in downtown SLO

Pluto’s, a fresh food restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo, closed its doors on Monday.

The restaurant, located at 1122 Chorro St. in the historic Wineman building, opened in 2013. The San Francisco-based chain — known for its made-to-order salads and freshly-carved meat — operates nine locations throughout California.

“It really was just due to lack of business,” said Gerry Bugas, owner of Pluto’s. “We did pretty good, but not good enough.”

Bugas said Pluto’s has been successful in other college town locations, such as Davis, Chico and Palo Alto. He thought the food served at the downtown San Luis Obispo location would provide an alternative to the tri-tip and burgers other nearby restaurants offer.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We thought this was a formula where we could really pull in the Cal Poly business,” Bugas said.

Bugas said they’ll begin looking for a buyer for the restaurant set-up in January. The new owner will then take over Pluto’s lease.

“It was a heavy decision,” Bugas said. “We’ve never closed a business before.”