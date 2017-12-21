After 20 years, Steynberg Gallery in SLO gets a new owner

After almost 20 years of running Steynberg Gallery, located in a 1932 Art Deco building in downtown San Luis Obispo, Peter Steynberg announced that he has sold the venue to new owners.

Steynberg told The Tribune he sold his gallery, located at 1531 Monterey Street, to Arturo Tabuenca, Alan Latta and Linda Smith Shelby. He wrote in an email that Tabuenca has been a customer of his for years, and the new owners are “going to keep the same spirit alive that I created.”

“They will be doing some remodeling over time, but still keep the same business model going. It will be the same but different,” Steynberg wrote. “After 19 years, I am going to get back painting. We have had a wonderful journey but now it’s time for some new energy to take over the reins.”

Steynburg opened the gallery in 1999; Sunday will be his last day. The gallery will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day, with the new owners resuming operations in 2018.

Steynberg Gallery has long been a popular venue for concerts, poetry readings and art shows, and it is known for its food and drink offerings, as well.