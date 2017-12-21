SLO airport is adding another nonstop flight to Denver next year

United Airlines is adding an additional daily flight between San Luis Obispo and Denver.

The new flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will begin April 9, 2018, with tickets on sale now at www.united.com.

United first began offering flights linking SLO to the Mile High City on June 8. Denver is one of three nonstop destinations from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport offered by United Airlines, Los Angeles and San Francisco being the other two.

“With the addition of this second daily frequency, travelers will be offered both morning and afternoon flight options, opening up more flexibility for area travelers,” an airport statement said.

Flights from San Luis Obispo to Denver are scheduled for 5:40 a.m. and 1:35 p.m., and flights from Denver to San Luis Obispo at 11:15 a.m. and 7:10 p.m.

It has been a busy year for San Luis Obispo’s airport; Alaska Airlines announced a new nonstop flight to Seattle, and the new terminal building opened Nov. 2, providing 56,000 square feet of space to travelers.