The Latest: Regional bloc urges emergency summit on Mugabe

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. New York Times

