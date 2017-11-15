SLO Brew hosts wine and cider tasting

More than a dozen of SLO County’s smaller wine producers are participating in Rock the Vine, an event offering wine, cider, food, music and games at SLO Brew Rock on Sunday.
Rock the Vine was spearheaded by Cal Poly agriculture communications majors Alex Broedlow and Emily Rosa for their senior project in collaboration with SLO Brew with the goal of spotlighting boutique wine and cider makers, most of which don’t have tasting rooms of their own.
Both women grew up surrounded by agriculture, Rosa in a family dairy and Broedlow on a livestock ranch. They wanted to recognize a community they credit with where they are today.
“We wouldn't be the people we are today without having been raised surrounded by agriculturalists,” Broedlow said. “We want to put on this event to show a token of our appreciation to the small business owners/ranchers that work so hard to bring an amazing product to life for people to enjoy.”
If it goes well, Broedlow and Rosa hope to continue the event, possibly expanding it to include wine sales in addition to tasting as well as artists, chefs and small, family-owned businesses.
The 21-and-over event features 17 producers as well as music, food and games and runs from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 at slobrew.com/events.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter or Instagram @sallybuffalo.
