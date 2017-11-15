President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, from a five-nation Asia tour, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, from a five-nation Asia tour, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, from a five-nation Asia tour, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo

Business

The Latest: Trump says he'll work fast to nix trade deficits

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:52 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he'll work "as fast as possible" to eliminate sizable trade deficits with U.S. trading partners.

Trump said Wednesday that a key goal of his just-concluded Asia trip was to insist on fair and reciprocal trade. He says it's "unacceptable" that the U.S. trade deficit with other nations stands at about $800 billion a year.

Trump says, "We are going to start whittling that down as fast as possible." He did not say how he planned to achieve that goal.

Trump is recapping what he says are the successes of his nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

___

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his trip to Asia showed that America's "standing in the world has never been stronger."

Trump spoke Wednesday from the White House about his five-country Asian tour. He says he wants to update the nation on his "tremendous success."

Trump is calling the trip "historic" and says the United States was treated with "incredible warmth, hospitality and most importantly respect."

___

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a statement from the White House on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., following his lengthy tour of Asia.

The president previewed his comments before departing the Philippines, telling reporters he would make a "major statement" about trade and his work to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

The president arrived in Washington late Tuesday after a nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump called his trip to Asia "tremendously successful."

___

7:40 a.m.

Just back from Asia, President Donald Trump has resumed his morning tweeting routine — this time citing what he's calling a "successful" trip and slamming a regular media target.

The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after a 12-day tour of Asia, and the tweeting picked up hours later.

He says the United States is "respected again" in the Asia-Pacific region and he asserts that people "will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!"

Trump also is back sparring at CNN, one of his favorite media targets.

The president says he was — in his word — "forced" to watch CNN during the trip and —as he puts it — "again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:53

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug

View More Video