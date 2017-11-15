Managing overtourism an increasing feature of global travel

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, people form a human chain during a protest against tourism in Barcelona, Spain. Venice is planning to divert massive cruise liners while Barcelona has cracked down on apartment rentals and initiated a holistic approach to managing its status as a tourism city. Both are at the forefront of efforts to get a grip on "overtourism," a phenomenon that can disrupt the community, imperil the state of cherished buildings and harm the experience of travelers. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo