Want a beer with that movie? Arroyo Grande theater-goers might be in luck

Arroyo Grande theater-goers might soon be able to enjoy a beer or glass of wine with their movie.
The Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 movie theater has applied to the city to begin selling wine and beer at its 1160 Branch St. location.
The company applied Aug. 30 for a conditional use permit to sell alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption at an existing movie theater. The type of permit does not include distilled spirits.
It’s not a done deal yet — the application must be approved by the Planning Commission before the theater could start selling alcohol. The theater also has not yet received a license from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Community Development Director Teresa McClish said the application is not yet scheduled to go before the Planning Commission because her department requested more information from the applicant before moving forward.
The move to sell alcohol at a theater isn’t unprecedented in SLO County: Galaxy Atascadero and San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Centre Cinemas both sell wine and beer to patrons.
