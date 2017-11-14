Want a beer with that movie? Arroyo Grande theater-goers might be in luck

Melanie Lighfoot, left, her husband Ashley of Atascadero and their friend Anita Pedersen of Colorado enjoy some wine, beer and snacks in the VIP area at the Galaxy Theatres in Atascadero before the start of their movie. Galaxy Theatres was the first movie theater in the county to start selling wine and beer, an option now being pursued by the Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 movie theater. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com