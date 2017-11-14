Melanie Lighfoot, left, her husband Ashley of Atascadero and their friend Anita Pedersen of Colorado enjoy some wine, beer and snacks in the VIP area at the Galaxy Theatres in Atascadero before the start of their movie. Galaxy Theatres was the first movie theater in the county to start selling wine and beer, an option now being pursued by the Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 movie theater.
Melanie Lighfoot, left, her husband Ashley of Atascadero and their friend Anita Pedersen of Colorado enjoy some wine, beer and snacks in the VIP area at the Galaxy Theatres in Atascadero before the start of their movie. Galaxy Theatres was the first movie theater in the county to start selling wine and beer, an option now being pursued by the Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 movie theater. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Melanie Lighfoot, left, her husband Ashley of Atascadero and their friend Anita Pedersen of Colorado enjoy some wine, beer and snacks in the VIP area at the Galaxy Theatres in Atascadero before the start of their movie. Galaxy Theatres was the first movie theater in the county to start selling wine and beer, an option now being pursued by the Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 movie theater. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Business

Want a beer with that movie? Arroyo Grande theater-goers might be in luck

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

November 14, 2017 4:16 PM

Arroyo Grande theater-goers might soon be able to enjoy a beer or glass of wine with their movie.

The Regal Arroyo Grande Stadium 10 movie theater has applied to the city to begin selling wine and beer at its 1160 Branch St. location.

The company applied Aug. 30 for a conditional use permit to sell alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption at an existing movie theater. The type of permit does not include distilled spirits.

It’s not a done deal yet — the application must be approved by the Planning Commission before the theater could start selling alcohol. The theater also has not yet received a license from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Community Development Director Teresa McClish said the application is not yet scheduled to go before the Planning Commission because her department requested more information from the applicant before moving forward.

The move to sell alcohol at a theater isn’t unprecedented in SLO County: Galaxy Atascadero and San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Centre Cinemas both sell wine and beer to patrons.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:53

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug

View More Video