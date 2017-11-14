Snow and cold in past week hampers harvest in North Dakota

Snow and cold over the past week hampered North Dakota farmers trying to finish up harvest.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the corn and sunflower harvests both are about three-fourths complete.
Most of this year's winter wheat crop in the state has emerged. About two-thirds of it is rated in fair to good condition.
In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 61 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 53 percent short or very short.
