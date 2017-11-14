Hinds County receives money for sale of abandoned property

Mississippi's most populated county is receiving money from the sale of abandoned property.
Most of the property was forfeited to the state because of unpaid taxes.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann on Monday gave Hinds County officials a check for $414,000.
The money will be split among the county; the cities of Jackson, Clinton and Terry; and school systems in Jackson, Clinton and the county.
The secretary of state's office sold the Hinds County properties using an online auction in July and August.
The office has also auctioned tax-forfeited properties in recent years in the cities of Greenville, Greenwood, McComb, Meridian, Vicksburg, Waveland and Yazoo City; and in Leflore, Hancock, Pearl River and Rankin counties.
