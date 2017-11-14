Toshiba sells TV, visual solutions unit to Hisense of China

FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, a photographer is silhouetted before a press conference at the Toshiba Corp. headquarters in Tokyo. Troubled Toshiba Corp. is selling 95 percent of its TV and other visual products subsidiary to Chinese electronics maker Hisense Group. Toshiba, which needs to sell parts of its business to survive, announced the 12.9 billion yen

$113 million) deal Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. It’s set to be completed by or after February 2018, pending regulatory approval and other steps.