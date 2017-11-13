Blaze Pizza is opening in Paso — and on Friday, the pizza is free

Craving pizza but don’t want to shell out extra cash? You’ll have an opportunity to get a free customized pizza from Blaze Pizza in Paso Robles this Friday.
Blaze, which already has locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, will open its Paso Robles location Thursday in the Crossings Shopping Center near Target.
In honor of the opening, Blaze will offer free build-your-own pizzas on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., the chain said in a news release. The build-your-own pizzas are usually about $8.25 each.
It does come with a catch: Customers are only eligible for a free pie if they follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
The chain operates more than 220 restaurants in 35 states and Canada, according to the news release, and is backed by investors including basketball superstar LeBron James and former California first lady Maria Shriver.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
